Hellebuyck will protect the road goal versus the Avalanche on Wednesday, Murat Ares of The Athletic reports.

Hellebuyck saw his four-game winning streak end when he allowed four goals on 27 shots to Utah on Monday in a 5-2 loss. The 31-year-old will look to get back on track against the Avalanche, a team he shut out Jan. 11 with a 22-save performance, which was his league-leading sixth shutout of the campaign.