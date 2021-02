Hellebuyck will defend the cage on the road against the Oilers on Wednesday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck will be making his sixth straight appearance after going 3-2-0 with a 2.41 GAA in his last five outings. The Michigan native should continue to see a heavy workload this season while the Jets don't have a back-to-back on the schedule until March.