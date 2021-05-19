Hellebuyck will defend the cage on the road versus Edmonton for Game 1 on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck appears to have found his game at the end of the season, as he went 3-1-0 with a 1.26 GAA and two shutouts in his last four contests. During the regular season, the 28-year-old netminder went 2-5-0 and a .877 save percentage, his lowest against any team in the North Division. Squaring off with Connor McDavid and company will likely serve to lower Hellebuyck's drafted percentage in most DFS formats, making him an intriguing contrarian play.