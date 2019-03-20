Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Wednesday

Hellebuyck will defend the cage on the road versus the Ducks on Wednesday, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck is 2-0-0 with a 2.89 GAA in his previous two tilts against Anaheim and will look to sweep the season series. Considering the Ducks are averaging a league-worst 27.7 shot, it could be a lighter workload for the Thunder Bay native. The 25-year-old netminder has already reached the 30-win mark for the year, but is still looking for his first shutout of the season after having racked up six in 2017-18.