Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Wednesday
Hellebuyck will defend the cage on the road versus the Ducks on Wednesday, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck is 2-0-0 with a 2.89 GAA in his previous two tilts against Anaheim and will look to sweep the season series. Considering the Ducks are averaging a league-worst 27.7 shot, it could be a lighter workload for the Thunder Bay native. The 25-year-old netminder has already reached the 30-win mark for the year, but is still looking for his first shutout of the season after having racked up six in 2017-18.
