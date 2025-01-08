Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

This was Hellebuyck's 300th career win -- he's the third-fastest to that mark in NHL history, doing so in 538 games. He's also seventh all-time in wins by an American-born goalie and two away from passing Mike Richter for sixth. This season, Hellebuyck is 25-6-2 with a 2.08 GAA and a .926 save percentage over a league-high 33 games played. He'll likely start one of the next two games as the Jets face a home back-to-back against the Kings on Friday and the Avalanche on Saturday.