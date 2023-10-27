Hellebuyck made 35 saves, including 19 in the third period, in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

The Michigan native was rock solid playing in front of friends and family in Detroit. Hellebuyck has strung together three straight wins and is 4-2-0 in six starts with a 2.99 GAA and an .899 save percentage. But those numbers betray how well he's playing right now. In his first three games, Hellebuyck allowed 13 goals. In his last three, he's surrendered only five. If someone is a bit sour on his overall stats, you should jump on him in a trade.