Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Three-game win streak snapped

Hellebuyck made 33 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

Hellebuyck's three-game win streak was snapped. He has already established himself as the best goalie in franchise history and could deliver 40 wins. Just beware -- the Jets will likely try to limit his game action leading into the postseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories