Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Three-game win streak snapped
Hellebuyck made 33 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.
Hellebuyck's three-game win streak was snapped. He has already established himself as the best goalie in franchise history and could deliver 40 wins. Just beware -- the Jets will likely try to limit his game action leading into the postseason.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Saturday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns aside 41 shots in Thursday's win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 33 saves in victory•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blue paint bound•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 30 in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...