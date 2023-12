Hellebuyck made 30 saves in a 6-2 win over Colorado on Saturday.

It was Hellebuyck's fifth straight start and fifth consecutive win, and he is tied Thatcher Demko of the Orcas for the league lead in wins with 15. He's helping propel the Jets to success in the same way that Demko has lifted the Canucks. Hellebuyck may get a Vezina nod by season's end. In the interim, park him in your blue paint and reap the rewards.