Hellebuyck made 14 saves in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

In ending St. Louis' franchise-record win streak, Hellebuyck also made some personal history of his own. The 31-year-old goalie is up to 44 wins on the season, tying the career-best mark he established in 2017-18. That figure leads the NHL, as does his GAA (2.03) and save percentage (.924), and Hellebuyck remains the favorite to claim his third Vezina Trophy in 2024-25.