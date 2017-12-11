Hellebuyck will be in the blue paint for Monday's contest with Vancouver, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The UMass-Lowell product has really struggled of late, recording a sub-.900 save percentage in five of his past six starts and owns an overall statline of a 2.99 GAA and .885 save percentage with a 3-1-2 record over that span. Hellebuyck is just 24 years of age and has all the tools to become an elite goaltender in the NHL, though he'll need to overcome bouts of inconsistency to fulfill his potential. Monday, Hellebuyck will play a Canucks team that will be without top-six forwards Bo Horvat (leg) and Sven Baertschi (face).