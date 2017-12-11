Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tipped for Monday start
Hellebuyck will be in the blue paint for Monday's contest with Vancouver, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The UMass-Lowell product has really struggled of late, recording a sub-.900 save percentage in five of his past six starts and owns an overall statline of a 2.99 GAA and .885 save percentage with a 3-1-2 record over that span. Hellebuyck is just 24 years of age and has all the tools to become an elite goaltender in the NHL, though he'll need to overcome bouts of inconsistency to fulfill his potential. Monday, Hellebuyck will play a Canucks team that will be without top-six forwards Bo Horvat (leg) and Sven Baertschi (face).
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Needs to batten hatches•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between the pipes Saturday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will look to forget Tuesday's loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 21 saves to blank Sens•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Penciled in to start Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...