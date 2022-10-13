Hellebuyck could play fewer games this season, as coach Rick Bowness told reporters, "You're always looking at your top goalie playing 55-60 games, in that range," per Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.

Hellebuyck played 66 times last season and it wore him out as he had his worst season since 2016-17, going 29-27-10 with a 2.97 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Given Bowness' comments, that could be a decrease of up to 11 games for Hellebuyck compared to last year. Look for David Rittich to see more action as the backup goaltender than perhaps originally thought.