Hellebuyck yielded three goals on 22 shots in a 4-2 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

The struggles continue for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, who has just one victory in his last eight starts (1-7-0). Hellebuyck has allowed three-plus goals in six of those outings, while his record has dropped to 22-17-3. He still owns a respectable 2.66 GAA and .914 save percentage and will try to get back on track Monday against Vancouver.