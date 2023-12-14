Hellebuyck stopped 32 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Hellebuyck gave up both goals in the first period, putting the Jets in an early 2-0 hole. Winnipeg's top line took over across the final two frames, racking up all five goals to propel the visitors to a comeback win. Hellebuyck has won four straight outings, and he's gone nine games without allowing more than two goals. The 30-year-old is up to 14-6-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 21 starts this season. The Jets return home for their next game Saturday versus the Avalanche, a team Hellebuyck defeated with 32 saves on 34 shots last Thursday in Colorado.