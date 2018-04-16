Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Torched in Game 3
Hellebuyck allowed six goals on just 22 shots in a 6-2 Game 3 loss in Minnesota on Sunday.
Due to the six-goal implosion, Hellebuyck was yanked in favor of Steve Mason after the second period. The American netminder allowed three goals combined through the first two games of the series, but he was relatively untested, facing just 40 shots total. Despite the poor showing, the team will almost assuredly go back to Hellebuyck in Game 4 on Tuesday.
