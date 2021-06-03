Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 32 shots in Wednesday night's loss to the Canadiens in Game 1.

Coming off a fabulous series against the Oilers, Hellebuyck had a tough first period in Game 1 against Montreal, allowing three goals on 12 shots. The tough night continued for the Michigan native as he allowed another goal on the power-play on a rebound in front by Brendan Gallagher. Although the loss wasn't solely on the 28-year-old as the team allowed multiple breakaways, if the Jets are going to win this series and advance to the third round, they're going to need Hellebuyck to step his game up to win Game 2 on Friday.