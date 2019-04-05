Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Trouble notching wins lately
Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 38 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado.
It was an even game, but Colorado just wanted it a little more. The hosts clinched a playoff berth with the win, dropping Hellebuyck to 1-3-1 in his last five starts. Not ideal form for Winnipeg's netminder with just one regular-season game left on the schedule.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Draws road start Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Picks up overtime win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Monday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Impressive effort not enough•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal against visiting Habs•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Has allowed nine goals in last two•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...