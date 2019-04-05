Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Trouble notching wins lately

Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 38 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado.

It was an even game, but Colorado just wanted it a little more. The hosts clinched a playoff berth with the win, dropping Hellebuyck to 1-3-1 in his last five starts. Not ideal form for Winnipeg's netminder with just one regular-season game left on the schedule.

More News
Our Latest Stories