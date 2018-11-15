Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns aside 27 shots in win over Caps

Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

He's now won three straight starts and four of five in November, putting together a tidy 2.22 GAA and .930 save percentage so far this month. Hellebuyck had his struggles to begin the season, but he seems to be back in the form that saw him win a career-high 44 games in 2017-18.