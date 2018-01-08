Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns aside 31 shots in Sunday's win
Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 32 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
A Logan Couture power-play goal in the second period was the only blemish on his ledger. Hellebuyck and the Jets are on a roll, and the goalie has now won seven of his last nine starts with the other two games during that stretch being overtime or shootout losses -- making him a strong DFS option if, as expected, he's back in net again for Tuesday's game in Buffalo.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will take to crease Sunday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields three goals to lowly Sabres•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Takes overtime loss Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Among top-five twinetenders across NHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...