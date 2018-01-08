Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns aside 31 shots in Sunday's win

Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 32 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

A Logan Couture power-play goal in the second period was the only blemish on his ledger. Hellebuyck and the Jets are on a roll, and the goalie has now won seven of his last nine starts with the other two games during that stretch being overtime or shootout losses -- making him a strong DFS option if, as expected, he's back in net again for Tuesday's game in Buffalo.