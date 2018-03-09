Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns aside 41 shots in Thursday's win
Hellebuyck stopped 41 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Devils.
It's the first time he's made more than 40 stops in a game since Dec. 29. Hellebuyck has now won seven of his last nine games, posting a solid .922 save percentage over that stretch while letting Patrik Laine and the Jets offense strut their stuff. Expect the 24-year-old to remain a valuable fantasy asset down the stretch as Winnipeg tries to flag down Nashville for the Central Division title.
