Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns in poor performance
Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.
This was a disappointing loss at home. The Jets had three different leads in this one, and Hellebuyck was unable to hold them. The third tying goal was particularly poor, as Hellebuyck allowed an unscreened shot to beat him under the arm. The loss drops the 2018 Vezina Trophy finalist to 9-7-1 this season, and he owns a putrid .873 save percentage in the last four games.
