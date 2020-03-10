Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns in workhorse effort

Hellebuyck kicked out 36 shots Monday in a 4-2 win over Arizona.

Arizona built a 2-0 lead after the first period on a pair of tallies by Nick Schmaltz, but Hellebuyck slammed the door the rest of the way while the Jets scored four unanswered goals. It was the 30th win of the season for Hellebuyck, who was making his fifth straight start and his 57th appearance overall. The 26-year-old improved to 30-21-5 with a 2.59 GAA and .921 save percentage.