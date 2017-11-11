Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 21 shots through two periods before giving way to Steve Mason in a loss against the Golden Knights on Friday.

The 24-year-old had a strong first month, but two recent outings will have owners wondering if it was an aberration. Hellebuyck has allowed five goals in two of his last three starts, both of which were losses. Still, it's hard to overlook that since Oct. 29, he also has three 1-goal outings. Hellebuyck is improving and should finish with better numbers than last season, but he seemingly will still have poor performances as he did Friday.