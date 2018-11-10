Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns it around versus Avalanche
Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Avalanche on Friday.
This is the kind of night owners are hoping turns Hellebuyck's season around for the better. He came into Friday just 5-5-1, but with the stellar performance, he improved his save percentage to .909 and dropped his GAA to 2.92. That's heading in the right direction after posting a .899 save percentage in his previous five starts. Hellebuyck was a Vezina Trophy finalist last season, and despite the slow start, there's still no reason to think he won't be a candidate again this season.
