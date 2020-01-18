Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Ugly numbers against Lightning
Hellebuyck surrendered five goals on 12 shots in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Lightning.
Hellebuyck was pulled at 11:10 of the second period, with Laurent Brossoit finishing the lopsided game. It'll go down as Hellebuyck's loss, as the 26-year-old dropped to 21-14-4 with a 2.67 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 40 appearances. The Jets are back in action Sunday in Chicago -- a starting goalie has yet to be named for that contest.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Slated to start Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 41 pucks in shutout•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting against Vancouver•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Solid outing not enough•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Back between pipes•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Picks up win in shootout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.