Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Ugly numbers against Lightning

Hellebuyck surrendered five goals on 12 shots in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Lightning.

Hellebuyck was pulled at 11:10 of the second period, with Laurent Brossoit finishing the lopsided game. It'll go down as Hellebuyck's loss, as the 26-year-old dropped to 21-14-4 with a 2.67 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 40 appearances. The Jets are back in action Sunday in Chicago -- a starting goalie has yet to be named for that contest.