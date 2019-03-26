Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Unbeaten streak snapped by Stars
Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 36 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to Dallas.
Having not lost a game since Mar. 12, Monday's result ended Hellebuyck's five-game unbeaten streak and saw him give up three second-period goals in a span of four minutes and 49 seconds after a spotless opening frame. The result moves his record on the season to 32-21-2.
