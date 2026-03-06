Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Undefeated in regulation in four
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hellebuyck made 26 saves in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Hellebuyck is undefeated in regulation (2-0-2) since his gold-medal domination at the 2026 Olympics. But the Jets have already started to strip off parts, especially with Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley headed out of town. Hellebuyck will suffer a bit with those two pillars on D headed out of town.
