Hellebuyck made 33 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday.

He's undefeated in regulation in his last four starts 3-0-1. Prior to that, Hellebuyck went 1-6-4 in 11 starts since his return from injury on Dec. 15. We're not sure this recent stretch is a turnaround -- he allowed 13 goals in that four-game span. But it's something, and both the Jets and fantasy managers are desperate to see him return to the expectations of his draft position.