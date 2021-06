Hellebuyck gave up a goal on 24 shots in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Canadiens in Game 2.

The goal Hellebuyck allowed was a shorthanded tally from Tyler Toffoli early in the second period. The 28-year-old goalie bounced back well Friday after allowing 11 goals in the last three games, but it wasn't enough. Hellebuyck remains the Jets' best option to earn wins, so he'll likely start again in Sunday's Game 3 in Montreal.