Hellebuyck made 34 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Senators on Saturday.

Hellebuyck has been dominant in a Vezina-worthy season and Saturday was no different. It was his 23rd win, which ties him with Thatcher Demko for second in the NHL. And among goalies with 14 or more games played, Hellebuyck is second overall with a 2.15 GAA and tied with Charlie Lindgren for second in save percentage (.927). He's the closest thing to a guarantee in net that you can have.