Hellebuyck stopped 34 of 36 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hellebuyck picked up his third win in his last four starts. The 27-year-old has allowed just five goals in that span, but the Maple Leafs rested playmaking winger Mitch Marner on Friday. Hellebuyck improved to 24-17-3 with a 2.58 GAA and a .916 save percentage in a league-leading 45 appearances. The Michigan native will likely be the primary goalie for the Jets during the postseason, beginning with Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Oilers.