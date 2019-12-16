Play

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Victorious versus Flyers

Hellebuyck turned aside 29 of 32 shots in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Winnipeg scored four unanswered goals in the second period to go up 6-1. From there, it was smooth sailing for Hellebuyck. The win is his 16th of the season and moves his 2019-20 record to 16-8-2.

