Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Victorious versus Flyers
Hellebuyck turned aside 29 of 32 shots in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.
Winnipeg scored four unanswered goals in the second period to go up 6-1. From there, it was smooth sailing for Hellebuyck. The win is his 16th of the season and moves his 2019-20 record to 16-8-2.
