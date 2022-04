Hellebuyck and the Jets will not face the Kraken on Wednesday due to inclement weather, per the NHL.

Hellebucyk has made five straight appearances for the club so the extra time off certainly won't hurt. Look for the 28-year-old netminder to get the start for at least one of the team's upcoming back-to-back contests versus Florida or Tampa Bay on Friday or Saturday, respectively, though with the additional time off it's not impossible Hellebuyck would play both ends.