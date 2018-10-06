Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will be deployed against Stars
Hellebuyck will start against the Stars in Dallas on Saturday. This is based on Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun relaying from Jets coach Paul Maurice that he'll ice the same team that defeated the Blues 5-1 in the season opener Thursday.
Hellebuyck made 41 saves in the win over St. Louis. In DFS contests, you generally want your netminder to be that busy, but only if there's enough confidence that he'll be able up to the task. As a 2018 Vezina Trophy finalist, Hellebuyck is going to come out on top more often than not. He tied Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy with a league-high 44 wins last season, maintaining a 2.36 GAA and .924 save percentage. Go ahead and use the 25-year-old Hellebuyck as a No. 1 fantasy tender, as you won't be disappointed.
