Hellebuyck will start in goal on the road Friday night against the Golden Knights, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipegreports.

It's already been reported that Hellebuyck will be countered by rookie Max Lagace, who's temporarily vaulted atop the depth chart for Vegas in the wake of several injuries to its more established goalies, including No. 1 Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion), who's only appeared in four games with the expansion club. Hellebuyck brings a sparkling 2.12 GAA and .936 save percentage into that next contest.