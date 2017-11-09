Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will get start against expansion team
Hellebuyck will start in goal on the road Friday night against the Golden Knights, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipegreports.
It's already been reported that Hellebuyck will be countered by rookie Max Lagace, who's temporarily vaulted atop the depth chart for Vegas in the wake of several injuries to its more established goalies, including No. 1 Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion), who's only appeared in four games with the expansion club. Hellebuyck brings a sparkling 2.12 GAA and .936 save percentage into that next contest.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Bounces back with 33-save win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between the pipes Monday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Still hasn't lost in regulation•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Picks up another victory Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Confirmed to start Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...