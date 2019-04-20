Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will have to sustain success on road
Hellebuyck will defend the cage for Game 6 against the Blues, who are playing host to the contest, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Oddly enough, Hellebuyck has won both road games in this series, while averaging three goals allowed in the other three contests in front of the home crowd. Still, Winnipeg's go-to netminder has performed reasonably well in the postseason in his young career, with a .920 save percentage between 22 starts besting his progressive regular-season average (.915).
