Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will look to forget Tuesday's loss
Hellebuyck saved just 27 of 32 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Detroit.
After shutting out Ottawa at home in his previous start, this was a disappointing showing from Hellebuyck. The young netminder has had the odd hiccup this season, as this was his fifth outing with at least four goals allowed. However, it's tough to be too critical when he sports a 15-3-3 record, .921 save percentage and 2.44 GAA for the campaign. Additionally, Winnipeg is in the thick of the Presidents' Trophy race, so Hellebuyck's fantasy outlook remains promising.
