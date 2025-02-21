Hellebuyck is expected to be held out of Saturday's road game against St. Louis to give him some rest after participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press on Friday.

Hellebuyck made three starts for Team USA during the tournament, posting a 1.59 GAA and a .932 save percentage. He's been similarly excellent for Winnipeg in 2024-25 with a 34-7-2 record, 2.06 GAA and .925 save percentage in 43 outings. Eric Comrie is set to start Saturday while Kaapo Kahkonen should serve as the backup. When Hellebuyck is ready to resume his regular duties, likely Monday versus San Jose, Kahkonen will probably be returned to AHL Manitoba.