Hellebuyck will start at home versus the Islanders on Friday, Murat Ares of The Athletic reports.

Hellebuyck got a game off Tuesday, and he got to watch Eric Comrie put up a shutout win over the Hurricanes. The 31-year-old Hellebuyck will check back in for the Jets' last game prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off, and that game against the Islanders will serve as a tune-up for Team USA's No. 1 goalie.