Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will start in net

Hellebuyck will start between the pipes in Sunday's preseason game against Edmonton, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Vezina trophy finalist from last season will get his second start of the preseason tonight in Winnipeg. He will look to build off his solid debut, when he stopped 32 of 35 shots on the way to an overtime win against Calgary.

