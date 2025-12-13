Hellebuyck will start at home versus the Capitals on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck will return from a 12-game absence. The 32-year-old netminder was initially expected to miss at least four weeks due to arthroscopic knee surgery, but he's back in action just three weeks after the operation. He went 2-3-0 with 14 goals allowed over five games in November prior to his absence. The Capitals have scored 21 goals over their last six contests.