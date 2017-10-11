Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will start Thursday
Hellebuyck will defend the cage Thursday against the Canucks in Vancouver, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
After recording an impressive 37 saves on 39 shots against the explosive Oilers on Monday, Hellebuyck will be handed back-to-back starts for the first time this year. The 24-year-old has been strong in the 2017-18 season thus far, and is currently rocking a .920 save percentage. If Steve Mason -- who through two games has already allowed 11 goals -- continues struggling, Hellebuyck could certainly be handed more starts in the upcoming weeks.
