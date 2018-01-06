Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will take to crease Sunday

Hellebuyck will take on the Sharks as Sunday's home starter, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Hellebuyck has been brilliant this season, crafting a 2.40 GAA and .922 save percentage to supplement three shutouts and only four regulation losses. He faced Team Teal at the Shark Tank on Nov. 25, halting 19 of 20 shots, but didn't factor into the decision as he came on in relief of Steve Mason, who sustained an upper-body injury in that contest.