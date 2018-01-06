Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will take to crease Sunday
Hellebuyck will take on the Sharks as Sunday's home starter, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Hellebuyck has been brilliant this season, crafting a 2.40 GAA and .922 save percentage to supplement three shutouts and only four regulation losses. He faced Team Teal at the Shark Tank on Nov. 25, halting 19 of 20 shots, but didn't factor into the decision as he came on in relief of Steve Mason, who sustained an upper-body injury in that contest.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Yields three goals to lowly Sabres•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Takes overtime loss Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Among top-five twinetenders across NHL•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Making third straight start Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...