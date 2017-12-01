Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will tend twine Friday
Hellebuyck will be between the pipes versus Vegas on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck will be looking to bounce back from his 3-goal, overtime defeat at the hands of the Avalanche on Wednesday. Although no netminder wants to lose, the Michigan native earned his team a point -- something he has only failed to achieve twice this season (a 13-2-3 record). Unfortunately, one of those regulation losses was to the Golden Knights on Nov. 10, when he gave up five goals on 22 shots before getting the hook.
