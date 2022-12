Hellebuyck (illness) is traveling with the Jets to Boston for Thursday's game against the Bruins, according to John Lu of TSN.

Winnipeg sent Arvid Holm to the minors Wednesday, leaving the Jets with two goaltenders on the roster, including Hellebuyck. That combined with the fact that Hellebuyck is traveling strongly indicates that he's ready to return. He has a 16-7-1 record, 2.33 GAA and .928 save percentage in 24 contests this season.