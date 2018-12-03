Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Win masks shaky outing
Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 19 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.
Hellebuyck did not have his best stuff Sunday, allowing three of New York's first 11 shots to evade him. However, he buttoned down the hatches in the final frame and prevented the Rangers from scoring, laying the foundation for Winnipeg's three-goal comeback and its eventual shootout victory. Since dropping three straight, Hellebuyck has won his last two starts. His record improves to 11-7-1 with a 3.07 GAA and a .902 save percentage.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal against Rangers•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins despite allowing five goals•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns in poor performance•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Falls apart late against Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...