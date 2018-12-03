Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Win masks shaky outing

Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 19 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

Hellebuyck did not have his best stuff Sunday, allowing three of New York's first 11 shots to evade him. However, he buttoned down the hatches in the final frame and prevented the Rangers from scoring, laying the foundation for Winnipeg's three-goal comeback and its eventual shootout victory. Since dropping three straight, Hellebuyck has won his last two starts. His record improves to 11-7-1 with a 3.07 GAA and a .902 save percentage.