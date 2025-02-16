Hellebuyck made 25 saves in the United States' 3-1 win over Canada on Saturday at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

The only goal that got past him came off the stick of Connor McDavid, who was flying at mach speed and roofed a backhand shot over Hellebuyck's glove in the first. Otherwise, he was perfect and kept the twine tent bricked up with some sharp saves against the Canadian snipers. Hellebuyck has the U.S. at the top of the tournament standings with six points (2-0-0-0), which guarantees them a berth in the championship game in Boston on Thursday.