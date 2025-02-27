Hellebuyck made 24 saves in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner nabbed his eighth straight win as the Jets ran their team winning streak to a franchise-record 11, with a second-period tally by Thomas Chabot being the only thing between Hellebuyck and a new career high of seven shutouts on the season. During his personal winning streak, Hellebuyck has posted a stellar 1.99 GAA and .922 save percentage, and he leads the NHL in wins (36), GAA (2.02) and save percentage (.926) as he angles for a Triple Crown in addition to a Vezina repeat.