Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Panthers.

Hellebuyck entered this game on a six-game winning run, but that streak was snapped abruptly by the defending Stanley Cup champions. The star goaltender, who's looking like an early favorite to win the Vezina Trophy, gave up goals in each period for a second straight outing. Still, one bad start won't erase his excellent performances over the last month-plus. He'll aim to bounce back Tuesday in a rematch against Florida.