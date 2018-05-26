Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Winnipeg slated to keep him for long haul

Hellebuyck is expected to earn a long-term contract from the Jets, Sportsnet reports.

No surprise here. Hellebuyck is a finalist for the 2018 Vezina Trophy following a breakout campaign comprised of a 44-11-9 record, 2.36 GAA and .924 save percentage from the regular season. The American netminder guided the Jets all the way to the conference finals, though he ran into trouble against a Golden Knights club playing out a fairytale narrative in its inaugural campaign. Hellebuyck inked a one-year, $2.25 million contract to stay in Winnipeg last summer, but it's safe to say he'll command a serious pay raise upon agreeing to his next deal.