Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins 34th game

Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 21 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Coyotes on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who led the league in saves and shot attempts against this season, probably enjoyed the lack of work Saturday night, but the smaller sample size of shots did end up hurting his save percentage. Hellebuyck also led the NHL in goals allowed this season. Considering he finished second for the Vezina Trophy last season, Hellebuyck was a bit disappointing in 2018-19, but he still won 34 games, going 34-23-3 with a 2.90 GAA and .913 save percentage in 63 games.